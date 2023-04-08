(2-5) will take on the (3-3) at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, April 8 at 4:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 3 Ks, Bailey Falter will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Phillies are listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+120). The contest's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Falter - PHI (0-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Nick Lodolo - CIN (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Reds have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Reds have played as an underdog of +120 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

