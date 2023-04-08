Spencer Steer -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In four of six games this year, Steer has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Steer has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in three of six games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.21).
  • The Phillies rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Falter (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.