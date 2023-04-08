The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate (2022)

  • Fairchild hit .247 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.
  • Fairchild got a hit in 17 of 46 games a year ago, with multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • In five of 46 games last year, he hit a home run (10.9%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Fairchild drove in a run in five of 46 games last season (10.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in 13 of 46 games a year ago (28.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
20 GP 17
.320 AVG .170
.414 OBP .250
.480 SLG .447
5 XBH 5
1 HR 4
1 RBI 5
17/6 K/BB 17/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 23
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (26.1%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Falter (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.