The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)

Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.

Newman reached base via a hit in 54 of 78 games last season (69.2%), including multiple hits in 24.4% of those games (19 of them).

Logging a plate appearance in 78 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.

Newman drove in a run in 18 games last year out 78 (23.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%).

In 25 of 78 games last season (32.1%) he touched home plate, and in five of those games (6.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 37 GP 41 .267 AVG .281 .310 OBP .321 .407 SLG .340 13 XBH 9 2 HR 0 16 RBI 8 25/9 K/BB 23/7 3 SB 5 Home Away 37 GP 41 24 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (73.2%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%) 14 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.8%) 2 (5.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.1%)

