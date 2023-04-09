The Indiana Pacers (34-47), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the New York Knicks (47-34). This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on MSG and BSIN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Pacers matchup.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSIN

MSG and BSIN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game with a +245 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.8 per outing (11th in the league).

The Pacers have a -266 scoring differential, falling short by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 116.0 points per game, 10th in the league, and are allowing 119.3 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA.

New York has put together a 45-35-1 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has compiled a 41-38-2 ATS record so far this season.

Pacers and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +100000 +90000 - Knicks +10000 +4000 -10000

