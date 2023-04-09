On Sunday, Spencer Steer (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 33rd in slugging.

In five of seven games this season, Steer has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.

Steer has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in four of seven games so far this year.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

