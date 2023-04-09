On Sunday, TJ Friedl (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl leads Cincinnati with nine hits, batting .360 this season with four extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
  • Friedl enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with two homers.
  • Friedl has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his seven games this year, with multiple hits in 57.1% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Friedl has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.64 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Walker (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
