Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on April 9 at 1:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .448, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 84th in slugging.
- Stephenson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit three times (42.9%).
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Walker (0-1) pitches for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
