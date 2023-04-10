Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Garcia -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .143 with .
- Garcia has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
- Garcia has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.15).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- Elder (1-0) starts for the Braves, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
