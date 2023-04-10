Jose Garcia -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .143 with .
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
  • Garcia has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.15).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • Elder (1-0) starts for the Braves, his second this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
