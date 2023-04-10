The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has a home run and a walk while batting .182.

In three of six games this season, Newman has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In two games this year, Newman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings