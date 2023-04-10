Having dropped three straight on the road, the Nashville Predators play at the Calgary Flames on Monday, beginning at 9:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO to watch as the Flames and the Predators meet.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO

ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Predators vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/16/2023 Predators Flames 2-1 NAS 11/3/2022 Flames Predators 4-1 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators allow 2.9 goals per game (227 in total), 12th in the league.

The Predators' 214 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Predators are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9% Tyson Barrie 82 13 41 54 44 30 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 48 17 24 41 15 23 44.6%

Flames Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Flames are conceding 244 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

The Flames' 253 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Flames have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Flames Key Players