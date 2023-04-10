The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .345 with a double, a triple, two home runs and two walks.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Friedl enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.

In 75.0% of his games this season (six of eight), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (50.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In four of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

