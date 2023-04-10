Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Wil Myers (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is batting .185 with a double and six walks.
- Myers has a base hit in five of eight games played this season (62.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
- Myers has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Braves' 3.15 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves will look to Elder (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
