The Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has a walk while batting .067.

Benson has gotten a hit once in six games this season, but has had no games with more than one.

He has not homered in his six games this season.

Benson has not driven in a run this season.

He has not scored a run this year.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings