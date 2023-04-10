Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has a walk while batting .067.
- Benson has gotten a hit once in six games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
- He has not homered in his six games this season.
- Benson has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Braves' 3.15 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Elder (1-0) starts for the Braves, his second this season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
