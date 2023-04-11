The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)

  • Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Casali got a hit in 40.4% of his 57 games last year, with at least two hits in 8.8% of them.
  • He went yard in 7.0% of his games last year (four of 57), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Casali picked up an RBI in 17.5% of his 57 games last season, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 28
.190 AVG .212
.293 OBP .337
.238 SLG .400
1 XBH 8
1 HR 4
5 RBI 12
17/9 K/BB 33/15
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 32
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (46.9%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff was second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Wright gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last year he ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the league.
