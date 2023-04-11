How to Watch the Heat vs. Hawks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are meeting in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Miami has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.
- The Heat score 8.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Hawks give up (118.1).
- Miami is 13-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 48.2% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Atlanta has a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.
- The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Atlanta is 39-23.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are averaging 111.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (107.5).
- Miami gives up 110.2 points per game at home, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Heat have been well balanced when playing at home and in road games this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36% three-point percentage at home and a 32.9% mark in road games.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks score 119.6 points per game, 2.4 more than on the road (117.2). Defensively they concede 117.4 points per game at home, 1.5 less than away (118.9).
- This season the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (25.3 per game) than on the road (24.7).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Knee
|Max Strus
|Questionable
|Finger
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Back
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Clint Capela
|Questionable
|Calf
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Groin
|Dejounte Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Knee
|John Collins
|Questionable
|Back
