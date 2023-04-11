On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (on the back of going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .320.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

This year, Fraley has recorded at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Fraley has driven in a run in five games this season (62.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings