On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (on the back of going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .320.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
  • This year, Fraley has recorded at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Fraley has driven in a run in five games this season (62.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Wright will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 27-year-old righty, started and went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors last season he ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7).
