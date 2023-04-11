Jonathan India -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on April 11 at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.425), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (.925) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 54th in slugging.

In six of nine games this year (66.7%) India has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (44.4%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

India has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in seven of nine games (77.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings