Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Jose Garcia -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on April 11 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .222 with .
- Garcia has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Garcia has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.73 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Wright starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- His 3.19 ERA ranked 21st, 1.159 WHIP ranked 25th, and 8.7 K/9 ranked 18th among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
