Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (7-4) against the Cincinnati Reds (4-5) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on April 11.

The Braves will give the nod to Kyle Wright against the Reds and Luis Cessa.

Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Cincinnati the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +195 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (39 total, 4.3 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

