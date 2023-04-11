When the (4-5) play the (7-4) at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:20 PM ET, Luis Cessa will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 2).

The Reds are listed as +195 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Braves (-250). The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Wright - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Reds vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Reds and Braves game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+195) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $29.50 back in your pocket.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Reds have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Reds this season with a +195 moneyline set for this game.

Reds vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+300) Wil Myers 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+275) Jason Vosler 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Will Benson 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+350) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

