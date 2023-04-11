The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is batting .258 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 80th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

This year, Steer has totaled at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Steer has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

