The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl has a double, a triple, two home runs and three walks while hitting .313.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • Friedl has recorded a hit in six of nine games this year (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (44.4%).
  • In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Friedl has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.73 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wright gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Among qualified pitchers in MLB last year he ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7).
