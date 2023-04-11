The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has a double, a triple, two home runs and three walks while hitting .313.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Friedl has recorded a hit in six of nine games this year (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (44.4%).

In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Friedl has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In four of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

