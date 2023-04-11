After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Kyle Wright) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers is batting .226 with a double and six walks.
  • Myers has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Myers has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in four games this year (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wright makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • He ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
