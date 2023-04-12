After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to four extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
  • In 70.0% of his 10 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • India has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • In eight games this year (80.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Braves will send Strider (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
