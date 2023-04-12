(8-4) will play the (4-6) at Truist Park on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 18 Ks, Spencer Strider will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Reds have +220 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Reds vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 5.63 ERA)

Reds vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won six of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have not played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Reds have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

Reds vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jason Vosler 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+300) Wil Myers 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+360) Will Benson 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+350) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+333) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+290)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.