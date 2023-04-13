On Thursday, Jose Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .200 with a home run and a walk.
  • Garcia has had a base hit in four of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Phillies will look to Falter (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
