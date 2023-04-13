Thursday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (4-7) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (4-8) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 13.

The Cincinnati Reds will give the nod to Nick Lodolo (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Bailey Falter (0-1, 2.61 ERA).

Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 4, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

  • This season, the Reds have been favored three times and won two of those games.
  • This season Cincinnati has won two of its three games when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
  • Cincinnati has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 49 (4.5 per game).
  • The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 8 @ Phillies L 3-2 Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
April 9 @ Phillies W 6-4 Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
April 10 @ Braves L 5-4 Graham Ashcraft vs Bryce Elder
April 11 @ Braves L 7-6 Luis Cessa vs Kyle Wright
April 12 @ Braves L 5-4 Hunter Greene vs Spencer Strider
April 13 Phillies - Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
April 14 Phillies - Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
April 15 Phillies - Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
April 16 Phillies - Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
April 17 Rays - Hunter Greene vs Taj Bradley
April 18 Rays - Nick Lodolo vs Jeffrey Springs

