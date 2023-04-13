When the (4-7) match up with the (4-8) at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, April 13 at 6:40 PM ET, Nick Lodolo will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 21).

The Reds are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Phillies (+115). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lodolo - CIN (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PHI (0-1, 2.61 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Jonathan India hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won two out of the three games in which they've been favored.

The Reds have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Phillies have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Reds vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Wil Myers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Jonathan India 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.