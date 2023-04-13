Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is batting .306 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 25th in slugging.
- In 63.6% of his 11 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Steer has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 11 games so far this season.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Phillies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.3 per game).
- Falter (0-1) starts for the Phillies, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
