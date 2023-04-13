After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild has a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .250.
  • Fairchild has a hit in three of 10 games played this year (30.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Fairchild has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Phillies will send Falter (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
