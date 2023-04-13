After going 3-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl leads Cincinnati with 14 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .600.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
  • Friedl has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Friedl has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (54.5%), including one multi-run game.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Phillies will send Falter (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
