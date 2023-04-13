TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati with 14 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .600.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Friedl has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (54.5%), including one multi-run game.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Phillies will send Falter (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
