The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has two doubles and five walks while batting .293.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 150th in the league in slugging.

In 81.8% of his 11 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Stephenson has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings