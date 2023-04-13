Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has two doubles and five walks while batting .293.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 150th in the league in slugging.
- In 81.8% of his 11 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Falter (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
