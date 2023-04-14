Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley leads Cincinnati in OBP (.450) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- Fraley has had a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (45.5%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this year.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.38).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Walker (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
