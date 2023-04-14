The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley leads Cincinnati in OBP (.450) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
  • Fraley has had a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (45.5%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this year.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.38).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Walker (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
