After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

  • Vosler is batting .167 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk.
  • Vosler has picked up a hit in five games this season (41.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.7% of his games this season, Vosler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In three of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Phillies' 5.38 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Walker (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
