Jose Garcia -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .214.

In five of 10 games this year, Garcia has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings