Jose Garcia -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .214.
  • In five of 10 games this year, Garcia has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Walker (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
