Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Luke Maile and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Luke Maile At The Plate (2022)
- Maile hit .221 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.
- In 38.3% of his games last season (31 of 81), Maile got a base hit, and in nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more hits.
- Including the 81 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in three of them (3.7%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 of 81 games last season (18.5%), Maile picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- In 17 of 81 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.221
|AVG
|.221
|.290
|OBP
|.313
|.358
|SLG
|.291
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|27/8
|K/BB
|27/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|16 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (38.5%)
|5 (11.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.3%)
|9 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (20.5%)
|3 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (15.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Walker (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
