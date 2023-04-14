The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)

  • Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.
  • Senzel picked up a base hit in 60 of 110 games last season (54.5%), with at least two hits in 24 of those contests (21.8%).
  • He homered in 4.5% of his games last year (five of 110), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Senzel drove in a run in 19.1% of his games last year (21 of 110), with two or more RBIs in four of them (3.6%).
  • In 34.5% of his games last year (38 of 110), he scored at least a run, and in six (5.5%) he scored more than once.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 49
.242 AVG .217
.302 OBP .289
.323 SLG .286
10 XBH 8
3 HR 2
13 RBI 12
48/16 K/BB 28/14
5 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 51
32 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (54.9%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%)
20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (35.3%)
3 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Walker (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
