Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)
- Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.
- Senzel picked up a base hit in 60 of 110 games last season (54.5%), with at least two hits in 24 of those contests (21.8%).
- He homered in 4.5% of his games last year (five of 110), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel drove in a run in 19.1% of his games last year (21 of 110), with two or more RBIs in four of them (3.6%).
- In 34.5% of his games last year (38 of 110), he scored at least a run, and in six (5.5%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|49
|.242
|AVG
|.217
|.302
|OBP
|.289
|.323
|SLG
|.286
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|12
|48/16
|K/BB
|28/14
|5
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|51
|32 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (54.9%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (19.6%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (35.3%)
|3 (5.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.9%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Walker (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.