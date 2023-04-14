Having taken 10 straight on the road, the Colorado Avalanche play at the Nashville Predators on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Predators-Avalanche matchup will air on ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT, so tune in to take in the action.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT

ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Predators vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2022 Predators Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) COL 12/17/2022 Avalanche Predators 3-1 COL 11/10/2022 Avalanche Predators 5-3 COL

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 229 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

The Predators' 216 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Predators have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 23 goals during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9% Tyson Barrie 84 13 41 54 44 31 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 50 17 24 41 15 24 44.3%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche give up 2.7 goals per game (218 in total), the seventh-fewest in the league.

The Avalanche have 266 goals this season (3.3 per game), 12th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 38 goals over that time.

Avalanche Key Players