Friday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (5-7) and the Philadelphia Phillies (4-9) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on April 14.

The probable pitchers are Taijuan Walker (0-1) for the Philadelphia Phillies and Connor Overton for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

  • The Reds have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Cincinnati has been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Averaging 4.6 runs per game (55 total), Cincinnati is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.67) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 9 @ Phillies W 6-4 Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
April 10 @ Braves L 5-4 Graham Ashcraft vs Bryce Elder
April 11 @ Braves L 7-6 Luis Cessa vs Kyle Wright
April 12 @ Braves L 5-4 Hunter Greene vs Spencer Strider
April 13 Phillies W 6-2 Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
April 14 Phillies - Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
April 15 Phillies - Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
April 16 Phillies - Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
April 17 Rays - Hunter Greene vs Taj Bradley
April 18 Rays - Nick Lodolo vs Jeffrey Springs
April 19 Rays - Connor Overton vs Drew Rasmussen

