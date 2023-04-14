Reds vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (5-7) and the Philadelphia Phillies (4-9) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on April 14.
The probable pitchers are Taijuan Walker (0-1) for the Philadelphia Phillies and Connor Overton for the Cincinnati Reds.
Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (55 total), Cincinnati is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Reds have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.67) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 9
|@ Phillies
|W 6-4
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 10
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bryce Elder
|April 11
|@ Braves
|L 7-6
|Luis Cessa vs Kyle Wright
|April 12
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Spencer Strider
|April 13
|Phillies
|W 6-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 14
|Phillies
|-
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 15
|Phillies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
|April 16
|Phillies
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
|April 17
|Rays
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Taj Bradley
|April 18
|Rays
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Jeffrey Springs
|April 19
|Rays
|-
|Connor Overton vs Drew Rasmussen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.