Friday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (5-7) and the Philadelphia Phillies (4-9) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on April 14.

The probable pitchers are Taijuan Walker (0-1) for the Philadelphia Phillies and Connor Overton for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (55 total), Cincinnati is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Reds have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.67) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule