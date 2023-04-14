(5-7) will match up with the (4-9) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, April 14 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 9 Ks, Connor Overton will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Reds have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Phillies (-150). The total is 10 runs for the matchup.

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (0-1, 6.00 ERA) vs Overton - CIN (0-0, 10.13 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won twice.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Phillies have a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Reds vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Jonathan India 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

