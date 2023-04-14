Spencer Steer -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer is hitting .325 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
  • Steer has had a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Steer has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in six of 12 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Phillies' 5.38 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • The Phillies will send Walker (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.