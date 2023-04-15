Jose Garcia -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .226.

Garcia has had a base hit in six of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Garcia has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings