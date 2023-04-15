On Saturday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is hitting .154 with a home run and a walk.

Newman has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In two games this year, Newman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this season.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings