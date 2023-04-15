Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (5-8) and Philadelphia Phillies (5-9) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on April 15.

The probable pitchers are Matt Strahm (1-0) for the Philadelphia Phillies and Graham Ashcraft (1-0) for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Reds games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Reds have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won two of nine games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (58 total, 4.5 per game).

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.

