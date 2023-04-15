Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (5-8) and Philadelphia Phillies (5-9) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on April 15.

The probable pitchers are Matt Strahm (1-0) for the Philadelphia Phillies and Graham Ashcraft (1-0) for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Reds Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.
  • When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.
  • The previous 10 Reds games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
  • The Reds have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This year, Cincinnati has won two of nine games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Cincinnati scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (58 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Reds have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 10 @ Braves L 5-4 Graham Ashcraft vs Bryce Elder
April 11 @ Braves L 7-6 Luis Cessa vs Kyle Wright
April 12 @ Braves L 5-4 Hunter Greene vs Spencer Strider
April 13 Phillies W 6-2 Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
April 14 Phillies L 8-3 Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
April 15 Phillies - Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
April 16 Phillies - Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
April 17 Rays - Hunter Greene vs Taj Bradley
April 18 Rays - Nick Lodolo vs Jeffrey Springs
April 19 Rays - Connor Overton vs Drew Rasmussen
April 20 @ Pirates - Graham Ashcraft vs Roansy Contreras

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.