The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (batting .353 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer is batting .326 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • He ranks 33rd in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
  • Steer has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (53.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Strahm (1-0) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
