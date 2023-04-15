Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Stuart Fairchild (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .250.
- Fairchild has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.13 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Phillies will send Strahm (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
