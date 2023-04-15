On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .292 with two doubles and six walks.
  • In 76.9% of his 13 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Stephenson has driven in a run in six games this year (46.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Strahm (1-0) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
