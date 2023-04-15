On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .292 with two doubles and six walks.

In 76.9% of his 13 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Stephenson has driven in a run in six games this year (46.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings