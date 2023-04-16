The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .432.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.
  • Fraley has picked up a hit in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Fraley has driven in a run in six games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 5.72 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola (0-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.04 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 7.04 ERA ranks 84th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
