Jason Vosler -- batting .133 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Phillies.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

  • Vosler is hitting .195 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk.
  • This year, Vosler has recorded at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vosler has driven home a run in five games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 5.72 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.04), 74th in WHIP (1.500), and 40th in K/9 (8.8).
